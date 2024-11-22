Featured

Former Brazil forward Hulk to marry ex-wife's niece as he organises 'religious beachfront wedding ceremony'

Former Brazil striker Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, mononymously known as Hulk, has organised a religious wedding ceremony as he prepares to marry his ex-wife's niece, Camila Angelo.

As reported by Portal Leodias, Hulk, who plays for Atletico Mineiro, is set to marry Camila Angelo in December, with the two already having tied the knot at a civil ceremony in 2020.

However, what may perhaps come as a surprise is the fact that Hulk and Angelo were already technically related, though not by blood, before their marriage four years ago.

Hulk was previously married to Camila's aunt, Iran Angelo, with the couple together for 12 years.

They had three children together between 2007 and 2019; sons Ian and Tiago, and a daughter, Alice - who are cousins to his new wife.

In 2020, Hulk perhaps unsurprisingly stunned many when he married Camila following the end of his 12-year relationship with Iran.

According to reports, the ceremony is set to take place on a beach on the coast of Paraiba, with an exact date yet to be arranged.

The following year, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child, Zaya. Last year they announced that they were expecting a second child, Aisha.

Hulk's former wife Iran (left) pictured with her niece Camila (right)

Atletico are still in contention for the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup, which could lead to them competing in the FIFA Intercontinental Club Cup.

That would extend their season and could force Hulk to delay the wedding ceremony.

Hulk scored 11 goals in 49 appearances for Brazil between 2009 and 2021 and was part of the squad that won the Confederations Cup in 2013.

In club football he is best known for his spell at Porto between 2008 and 2012, which included him winning the Europa League and four league titles.

In addition, Hulk, now aged 38, enjoyed success with Zenit St Petersburg and Shanghai SIPG.

Reports of the relationship between Hulk and Camila emerged in December 2019, just five months after de Sousa's marriage with Iran Angelo ended in July of the same year.

It is believed Hulk told his family about his relationship with Camila in December 2019 - including his three school-age children Ian, Thiago, and Alice.

A spokesman for the striker said in a statement at the time: 'Hulk called the parents and the brother of Camila and told them the truth.

'It was Hulk himself who made the information public because he had nothing to hide.

'His position is transparency and he wants to avoid lies and malicious comments.'