Euro 2024: Unstoppable Nico Williams named Man of the Match as Spain edge Italy

GraphicOnline Sports News Jun - 21 - 2024 , 08:02

Spain secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Italy in their second group game of Euro 2024, largely due to the standout performance of Nico Williams.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian winger was named Man of the Match after completing 27 of his 29 passes (93%), creating four key passes, and providing the cross that led to Italy's own goal.

De la Fuente's side dominated the match from start to finish, with Williams consistently troubling the Italian defense. He created one big chance, had eight touches in the opposition box, and completed four successful dribbles. Williams also delivered three accurate crosses and won five ground duels.

The only goal of the game came in the second half when Riccardo Calafiori inadvertently turned the ball into his own net while attempting to clear a Williams cross. This victory puts Spain in a strong position to advance to the knockout stages, with their final group match against Albania coming up next.

Williams' performance against Italy continues his impressive form for Spain in recent months. The 21-year-old has established himself as a key player for De la Fuente's side and looks poised to play a major role in their Euro 2024 campaign.

The tone was set after just 85 seconds when Williams sped past Di Lorenzo and delivered a cross that Pedri met with a firm header, which Donnarumma superbly tipped over. Williams commented on his performance, saying, "These one-on-one situations are my forte, and once you get past your full-back for the first time, you grow in confidence and things become easy."

Williams' partnership with Marc Cucurella down Spain’s left side was relentless and irresistible. Lamine Yamal impressed down the right, while Rodri was a colossus in midfield. Alvaro Morata led the line brilliantly, pressing, holding up the ball, running the channels, and delivering a fine cross that Williams narrowly headed wide in what could have been the goal of the tournament.

The decisive goal was an example of Italy buckling under the pressure applied by Spain. Williams beat both Di Lorenzo and Cambiasso with an electric turn of speed and fired over a cross. Morata flicked it towards goal with his head. Donnarumma managed to get a hand to it, but it deflected off Calafiori and into the net.