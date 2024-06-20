Featured

Euro 2024: England held to a 1-1 draw by Denmark

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 18:50

England missed the chance to book their spot in the last-16 stage of Euro 2024 with a match to spare, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

Harry Kane sent Gareth Southgate's ahead in the 18th minute of the contest, but Denmark levelled the scores courtesy of a stunning strike from Morten Hjulmand in the 34th minute.

The result has left England top of Group C on four points, two points clear of second-placed Denmark and third-placed Slovenia ahead of the final two fixtures in the section.

Despite the disappointment of the result and the performance, Southgate's team are still in a strong position to advance to the knockout round of the competition.