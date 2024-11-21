Next article: Jude Bellingham is the Best Player in La Liga 2023/24

Featured

DNA test reveals Brazil's Vinicius Junior is from Cameroun

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Nov - 21 - 2024 , 12:39

Brazilian star Vinicius Junior recently unveiled his ancestral heritage after undergoing a DNA test facilitated by the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF).

The test revealed that the Real Madrid forward’s roots trace back to Cameroon, rather than Brazil.

Advertisement

The CBF offered DNA testing to its players, allowing them to learn about their ancestry.

For Vinicius, the results were eye-opening. The test confirmed that his ancestors hailed from Cameroon and even identified their specific origin within the Tikar tribe, a detail celebrated with the presentation of a certificate to the player ahead of Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay.

"It’s important to know where you come from. Many Brazilians don’t know their roots. I’m happy to discover that I originate from Cameroon," said Vinicius, reflecting on the significance of the revelation.

Interestingly, Vinicius shares a connection with his Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappe, whose ancestry also traces back to Cameroon.

This shared heritage adds an intriguing layer to the bond between the two world-class forwards.

Vinicius Junior’s discovery highlights the rich and diverse cultural tapestry that often underpins the lives of global football stars, adding a meaningful dimension to his identity as both a Brazilian icon and a descendant of African heritage.