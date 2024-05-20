Featured

Coach Zito scouts Under-19 players

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 20 - 2024 , 11:16

COACH Abdul Karim Zito, the newly-appointed head of Ghana’s national under-19 male football team, has hit the ground running with the selection of promising talents to form the squad.

In an interview with Graphic Sports last Friday, the Dreams FC coach outlined his proactive approach to scouting and recruiting young talent, setting the stage for a competitive team that will serve as a crucial feeder for the Black Satellites.

Zito, who has already begun the selection process, revealed that the majority of players chosen so far are from the Premier League and fall within the 17-18 age bracket.

"The Under-19 team must strictly serve as a feeder for the Black Satellites," Zito emphasised and noted that players older than 19 would not be part of the squad.

"I have started scouting and any match I play, any player I see who is very good and falls within the age category is selected," Zito explained.

He said anytime he travelled across the country for league matches, he identified potential players who met his criteria. Additionally, his deputy coach, who is active in the second-tier league, and a team of five junior coaches assist in the recruitment process, ensuring a broad and thorough search for talent.

Even though he failed to disclose the number of players he has so far spotted for the team, he mentioned that should there be a need to start camping now, he had enough players to invite but was still open to allowing other players to be part of the team.

According to the coach, his criteria for selection went beyond mere skill because he also placed a significant emphasis on the physical and mental attributes of the players.

"My criteria for selecting players include physical abilities and mental toughness. I look at your reaction with or without the ball because, at that age, you can hardly change them," Zito noted and said these foundational skills were difficult to instil later in a player’s development.

He also mentioned a preference for players with a strong physical presence, unless a player has exceptional talent.