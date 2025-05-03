Previous article: We'll fight for qualification – Black Satellites Coach after 1-1 draw with DR Congo

Chief Imam blesses newly elected GOC executives

Kwame Larweh Sports News May - 03 - 2025 , 14:52 1 minute read

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has offered prayers and blessings for the newly elected executives of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) during a courtesy visit to his residence at Fadama, North Kaneshie, in the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday.

The delegation, led by GOC President Richard Akpokavie, included First Vice President Mawuko Afadzinu, General Secretary Kassim Muniru, Treasurer Evans Yeboah, and board members Kamal Sulley, George Tettey, Nathaniel Johnson, and George Owusu Ansah. The visit was part of efforts to seek spiritual guidance and support as they embark on their four-year term in office.

In his address, Sheikh Sharubutu encouraged the executives to work diligently and in unity to uplift the image of Ghana through sport. He prayed for wisdom, strength, and success in their endeavours.

Mr Akpokavie, on behalf of the delegation, expressed appreciation for the warm welcome and spiritual support.

He assured the Chief Imam that the new leadership of the GOC is committed to promoting excellence in Ghanaian sport and raising the national flag high on the international stage.

As part of their post-election engagements, the GOC executives are expected to fellowship with a Christian congregation in Tema on Sunday.