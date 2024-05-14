Featured

Black Starlets aim to end AFCON qualification drought at WAFU

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 14 - 2024 , 12:23

Ghana's under-17 national football team, the Black Starlets, are gearing up to break a seven-year qualification drought for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as they prepare to compete in the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) competition on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The head coach, Laryea Kingston, expressed the team's determination to secure one of the coveted tickets to the main competition.

In an interview with Ghanafa.org, Kingston emphasised the significance of the WAFU tournament, and highlighted that the team's topmost priority, since his appointment, has been to qualify for major tournaments.

The Black Starlets recently participated in a four-nation tournament in Volgograd, Russia, where they experienced a mix of results including a loss to host Russia and victories over Serbia and Kazakhstan.

Kingston explained that player selection had been tailored to fit Ghana's football style and stated that they will integrate Ghana Football Association's (GFA) "Agoro style" philosophy into the team's approach.

Reflecting on their journey, Kingston acknowledged the challenges faced, particularly their first loss under his tenure against Russia. However, he expressed pride in the team's ability to learn and adapt, as evidenced by their strong performance against Serbia in the subsequent match.

Kingston noted the diversity of playing styles encountered, noting the shift from Western European to Eastern European opponents in recent tournaments. He emphasized the valuable experience gained as a coach in understanding different footballing cultures and coaching mindsets across the globe.