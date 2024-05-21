Featured

Black Bombers arrive in Bangkok for Paris 2024 Boxing Qualifiers

Graphic Online Sports News May - 21 - 2024 , 07:31

The national boxng team, the Black Bombers, consisting of five male and one female boxer, have arrived in Bangkok, Thailand, to compete in this month's Paris 2024 Boxing Olympic Qualifier.

Dauda Fuseni, Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), who is heading the team, expressed strong optimism about their chances. "We have struggled a lot for this trip, and I am very optimistic the boys will make it because they know what is at stake," Fuseni said.

Coach Ofori Asare recently added African Games gold medalist Joseph Commey to the team to compete in the men's 63.5 kg category, replacing Samuel Takyi. Commey, who also secured gold at this year's African Games, joins teammates Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey (flyweight), Amadu Mohammed (featherweight), Henry Malm (light middleweight), and Mark Kodjovi Ahondjo (super heavyweight), who missed the last qualifier in Busto Arsizio.

US-based Ornella Sathoud, a middleweight boxer (75 kg), is the team's sole female member.

The team is led by Dauda Fuseini and supported by a technical team that includes Vicent Akai Nettey (1st Assistant Coach), Elvis Robertson (2nd Assistant Coach), Edward Asante (Team Doctor), and Daniel Quartey (Physiotherapist/Masseur).

Ghanaian boxers have yet to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics after participating in two previous qualifying events in Senegal (2023) and Busto Arsizio, Italy (February 2024). The Bangkok tournament presents the final opportunity to secure one of the 51 available quotas for Paris 2024, with 23 spots for women and 28 for men, from a total of 188 quotas already distributed.hance to qualify for Paris 2024. So far, 188 quotas have been allocated.