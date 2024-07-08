Featured

Ayittey Powers ready for Freezy MacBones

Kwame Larweh Sports News Jul - 08 - 2024 , 15:34

A near brawl broke out between veteran boxer Michael "Ayittey Powers" Okine and UK-based Ghanaian boxer Seth "Freezy MacBones" Gyimah at the Bukom Boxing Arena last Saturday, following Gyimah's fourth-round knockout victory over Ibrahim Labaran.

The tension escalated when the ring announcer asked Gyimah if he was ready to face the seasoned pugilist Ayittey Powers.

Gyimah, beaming with confidence from his recent win, responded affirmatively while glaring at Powers.

This prompted a heated exchange between the two, leading to shoving and pushing before security personnel intervened to prevent a full-blown physical altercation.

In an interview with Graphic Sports after the incident, the 44-year-old Powers, who has a professional record of 22 wins, 25 losses, and 1 draw out of 48 bouts, vowed to teach Gyimah a lesson.

"I will put this guy where he belongs. He thinks I am a pushover, that I am one of those boxers who easily falls to his weak punches," Powers declared.

Despite his current focus on promotional engagements, Powers announced his readiness to train hard for a bout against Gyimah in the light heavyweight division.

He emphasised his stature in Ghanaian boxing alongside Bukom Banku and Batie Samir, stating, "Banku, myself, and Batie Samir are the three pillars in our division. He has defeated none of us, so he can't call himself a champion."

Powers called on promoters and sponsors to arrange the fight, promising to reignite his formidable punching power to defeat Gyimah. "This fight must happen to stop this nonsense from this boy," the veteran boxer asserted.

Gyimah, aged 34, with an unblemished professional record of 4 wins, remained undeterred by the confrontation. His recent victory at Bukom Boxing Arena further solidified his rising status in the boxing world.