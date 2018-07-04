AWCON 2018: Renovation works begins on pitches

Renovation works on the six pitches which will be used to host games and training sessions during the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (2018 AWCON) slated for November 17-December 1, 2018 in Ghana have begun at the El Wak Stadium in Accra
.
Works on the pitch may involve removal of the existing pitch surface and debris, preparation of ground with the relevant chemical application and re-grassing all of which would take about a month and a half.
It is expected that the pitches would be maintained with relevant fertilization and chemical applications to get them ready by the end of October 2018.
The competition will see seven other African countries join host Ghana to compete for the most prestigious trophy in African women’s football.
The Local Organising Committee for the 2018 AWCON chaired by Honourable Freda Prempeh launched the contest early this year in March.
It was feared that the Confederation of African Football would strip Ghana off the hosting rights of the AWCON following the announcement by the government that it intends to dissolve the GFA following a documentary on corruption in Ghana football.