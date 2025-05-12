Featured

Attram targets league title after MTN FA Cup exit

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 12 - 2025 , 10:52 2 minutes read

Coach of Attram De Visser Soccer Academy, Godwin Attram, has set a bold target for his side to win the league next season following their exit from the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup at the semi-final stage.

Attram, a former Ghana international, led his Division One side to an impressive cup run that ended with a 2-0 defeat to fellow lower-tier club, Golden Kicks, last Saturday.

Despite the loss, Attram praised his team’s effort throughout the campaign and remained optimistic about their future.

Speaking after the match, Attram attributed the defeat to a series of challenges, including the mass transfer of players abroad and a last-minute health crisis within his squad.

“Next year is going to be a different thing. We are actually looking forward to winning the league,” he said.

“This year, we transferred so many players outside the country, which affected us in the league. We played the FA Cup with strategy, but today it’s for Golden Kicks. The almighty God says it’s for them, and that’s fair, so I congratulate them,” he added.

Attram also revealed that eight of his players fell ill upon arrival in Tarkwa ahead of the crucial fixture, and as a result, he requested a postponement from the tournament committee, but his appeal was rejected.

“From the onset, we had eight players who were sick. They got sick immediately we arrived here, and these are the things that affect performance,” he lamented.

“We had really prepared very well for this game, but these things happen. We had to change our selection and rely on other players. It’s not an excuse, but I want everyone to know I called for the postponement of the game, but the committee said no — we had to play,” he said.

Despite the setbacks, Attram De Visser’s journey to the semi-finals was widely applauded. The team became one of the few second-tier clubs to reach that stage in the history of the FA Cup, earning respect for their resilience and tactical discipline.