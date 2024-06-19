Next article: Vice President Bawumia congratulates Hasaacas Ladies on fifth league title

Featured

Asante Kotoko terminate contracts of 7 more players

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jun - 19 - 2024 , 16:02

Asante Kotoko SC have announced the departure of seven more players on mutual consent today following the closure of the 2023/24 league season.

Advertisement

This brings the total number to 18 after the club earlier announced the release of 11 other players also on mutual agreement on Tuesday, June 18.

The seven players leaving are Samuel Asamoah, Nanabayin Amoah, Isahaku Fiseini, Rocky Dwamena, Richmond Opoku, Julius Ofori Ziggy and Shadrack Addo.

Kotoko finished in sixth place after a challenging season, including a seven-match winless streak, leading to a crucial meeting with the club owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The club ended the season without a trophy, prompting a major overhaul of the squad to improve performance in the upcoming season.

Reports indicate that Kotoko are looking forward to recuiting new players, including Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who won the Golden Glove after keeping 17 clean sheets in the just-ended season.

Despite Asare’s impressive performance, his club, Great Olympics, were relegated.