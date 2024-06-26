Fix Aliu Mahama Stadium pitch - Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew scored a brace as the All-Stars team beat the Northern Region select side 2-1 in an entertaining match at the Aliu Mahama stadium on Saturday, June 22.

Speaking at the 2024 All-Star Football Festival in Tamale where he led the e team made of his brother Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku, David Abagna, Felix Afena Gyan, Majeed Waris, and other top players to exhibit their football skills while promoting the culture of Tamale.

He was earlier honored by the King of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari II.

“We are very grateful for the love shown by the chief himself, Ya Naa, and all the fans in Tamale, and all the media men here," he said.

“It went really well. It was great. We have a wonderful stadium here, and I hope and pray that we’ll be able to work on the pitch for it to be better for our teams who are here.”

“So Kerala, Tamale City, and also the national team will have the chance to play and come back for the Northern people to see us because when we look at the stadium it’s a great stadium,” he added.