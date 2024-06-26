French Embassy, Ghanaian sports organizations team up to develop sports industry

Charles Obeng Amofah – Head of Public Relations Unit, National Sports Authority Sports News Jun - 26 - 2024 , 15:16

The French Embassy in Ghana held a meeting with Ghanaian sports organizations for a collaborative meeting to assess and leverage various French government initiatives supporting the growth of sports in Ghana.

A key project discussed at the meeting on June 21, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium was a French-backed study on the economic impact of sports, aiming to quantify the contribution of sports to Ghana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Dr. Bello Bitigu, Head of the Sports Directorate at the University of Ghana, leading the research team, requested an extension to ensure a comprehensive analysis, highlighting the groundbreaking nature of this project in Ghana's sporting history.

The discussions also addressed broader sports development topics, including gender equality, support for para sports, and potential involvement of the French National Institute of Sport, Expertise and Performance (INSEPS).

Representatives from Ghana's sporting bodies actively participated, including Mr. Ben Nunu Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Samson Dean, President of the National Paralympic Committee, and Mr. Mohammed Shanoon, Secretary General of the GOC.

The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobbie, delivered closing remarks, expressing gratitude to the French government for its ongoing support.

He emphasized the significance of the GDP research, highlighting its potential to strengthen budget allocation requests for sports development moving forward.