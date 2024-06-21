Next article: Ghana encouraged to bid for 2026 African Athletics Championships

American boxer Ryan Garcia banned from the sport

BBC Sports News Jun - 21 - 2024 , 13:04

Ryan Garcia has been handed a one-year ban from boxing by the New York State Athletic Commission after failing a drugs test.

The 25-year-old tested positive for banned substance ostarine in two separate tests taken before his fight with Devin Haney on 20 April.

Garcia's victory against Haney will now be recorded as a no-contest - meaning Haney's undefeated record is restored.

As well as the ban, Garcia must forfeit his £950,000 ($1.2m) contract purse from the Haney fight and pay a £7,900 ($10,000) fine.

Garcia, who denied taking the substance, blamed "contamination" from a tainted supplement.

Garcia, who wrote on X on 19 June that he was "retired", responded to the ban by saying: "I was already retired so I'll just come back out of retirement for a year."

The American added: "I never cheated."

Garcia has just one defeat on his 25-fight record, a 2023 loss to Gervonta Davis, and is considered one of the biggest stars in American boxing.

His voided victory against Haney came in New York, with Garcia winning on points after missing weight before the contest.