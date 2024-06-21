Featured

Ghana encouraged to bid for 2026 African Athletics Championships

Rosalind K. Amoh Sports News Jun - 21 - 2024 , 12:31

Ghana is expected in the next few days to put in a bid to host the 2026 African Athletics Championships, reports Rosalind K. Amoh from Douala in Cameroun.

If Ghana meets the deadline, it will be the second country aside Botswana, to bid for the Championships.

At the executive council meeting of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) on Thursday [June 20, 2024], the two countries were encouraged to put in the bid, given that they have excellent facilities to host Africa.

It will be the first time either country will be attempting to host Africa's prestigious track and field competition.

"Ghana has had an excellent host record in the past few months with the 2023 African Games last March and the CAA Region Two Meet last month, it will be a good idea to put the facilities to use by considering to host the 2026 Championships," an executive member of the council told Graphic Online

Ministry's endorsement

Reacting to the call, the President of Ghana Athletics, Fuseini Bawa said while it was encouraging to be called upon to bid, the final decision will be made with the approval of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS).

He said since it will not just be the responsibility of the athletics federation, but the full endorsement of government, the team will make that urgent consultation before the final decision and June 24 deadline.

"It's encouraging to be called upon to put in a bid. Yes, Ghana now has the standard facilities and has the technical capacity to host any international event, thanks to the facilities put up for the 2023 African Games.