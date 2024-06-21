Ghana encouraged to bid for 2026 African Athletics Championships
Ghana is expected in the next few days to put in a bid to host the 2026 African Athletics Championships, reports Rosalind K. Amoh from Douala in Cameroun.
Advertisement
If Ghana meets the deadline, it will be the second country aside Botswana, to bid for the Championships.
At the executive council meeting of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) on Thursday [June 20, 2024], the two countries were encouraged to put in the bid, given that they have excellent facilities to host Africa.
It will be the first time either country will be attempting to host Africa's prestigious track and field competition.
"Ghana has had an excellent host record in the past few months with the 2023 African Games last March and the CAA Region Two Meet last month, it will be a good idea to put the facilities to use by considering to host the 2026 Championships," an executive member of the council told Graphic Online
Ministry's endorsement
Reacting to the call, the President of Ghana Athletics, Fuseini Bawa said while it was encouraging to be called upon to bid, the final decision will be made with the approval of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS).
He said since it will not just be the responsibility of the athletics federation, but the full endorsement of government, the team will make that urgent consultation before the final decision and June 24 deadline.
"It's encouraging to be called upon to put in a bid. Yes, Ghana now has the standard facilities and has the technical capacity to host any international event, thanks to the facilities put up for the 2023 African Games.
"However, the decision to bid to host will have to be done with the endorsement of government and in this case, through the Sports Ministry.
"That will be done as soon as possible so we know if we are in or not by Monday, June 24," Mr Bawa stated.
Scope, advantage
The scope of hosting the continental track and field competition is not as enormous as the African Games.
Though it will be for all 54 countries, events are restricted to the tracks and field, thus, the facilities at the University of Ghana Stadium will be good enough for the competition usually scheduled over six days.
Ghana has a comparative advantage over Botswana as the capacity building training given to technical officials in preparation for the 2023 African Games would still be effective.
Also, the experience of hosting the Region Two CAA Meet, a mini competition for the West African sub region, will be handy.
However, in all these, the financial demands of hosting over 3,000 athletes and officials from the 54-member countries, will eventually influence the decision to bid or not.