Afriyie makes history with Black Stars call-up

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Nov - 18 - 2024 , 12:14

Young talent, Jerry Afriyie, has etched his name in Ghanaian football history as the first player from the third-tier league to earn a call-up to the Black Stars in the modern era.

Afriyie’s remarkable rise to prominence will see him join the national team for their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Niger.

This milestone marks not only a significant achievement in his burgeoning career but also a testament to the potential of grassroots football in Ghana.

The youngster’s call-up follows a string of outstanding performances on the international stage. He was instrumental in Ghana’s success at the 2024 African Games, where he emerged as the tournament’s top scorer.

More recently, he played a key role in leading the Ghana U20 team to qualify for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations, clinching both the Goal King and Best Player awards at the WAFU Zone B Championship in Togo.

Afriyie’s story underscores the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) renewed emphasis on identifying and nurturing talent from lower leagues.

His trajectory mirrors that of Fatawu Issahaku, who made his Black Stars debut while playing in Division One before advancing to European football with Leicester City.