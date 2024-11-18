Featured

Ghana play for pride in final AFCON qualifier against Niger

Peter Sarbah Sports News Nov - 18 - 2024 , 12:00

THE Ghana Black Stars will seek to restore some pride as they face Niger in their final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium today.

With their hopes of qualifying for the tournament in Morocco next year extinguished, the match serves as an opportunity to end their disappointing campaign on a high note and provide home fans with something to cheer about.

Ghana’s failure to qualify for AFCON marks the first time since 2004 that the four-time African champions will miss the prestigious continental tournament.

This disheartening outcome follows an underwhelming qualifying campaign in which the Black Stars scored just two goals across five matches, collecting a mere three points and finishing at the bottom of Group F.

The Black Stars’ qualification hopes were briefly revived last Thursday after Niger defeated Sudan 4-0. A victory against Angola could have kept Ghana’s chances alive, but a 1-1 draw with the Palancas Negras dashed any hopes, extending the team’s over 40-year AFCON trophy drought.

Despite the disappointment, today’s match provides an opportunity for Coach Otto Addo to restore some dignity by securing a win over Niger and maintaining Ghana’s unbeaten home record against the Menas.

Ghana holds a strong historical edge over Niger, winning 11 of their 15 previous encounters. The Black Stars have never lost to Niger on home soil, a record they will look to extend today. However, their last meeting in Morocco ended in a 1-1 draw, with Ghana conceding a late equaliser.

Injuries to key players, including Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku and Alidu Seidu, have disrupted Ghana’s defence. Coach Addo is expected to rely on Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Razak Simpson, and Nicholas Opoku to deliver a positive result.

For Niger, today’s game carries significant weight. With a 4-0 victory over Sudan last Thursday boosting their chances, the Menas will be pushing for an upset against Ghana while keeping an eye on the outcome of Angola’s clash with Sudan.

Niger’s Coach, Badou Zaki, is likely to field a strong squad, including Oumar Sako, Daniel Sosah and Youssouf Oumarou, to maximise their qualification hopes.