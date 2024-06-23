Featured

African Athletics Championships in disarray: Athletes walk out over "dismal" organisation

The African Athletics Championships in Douala, Cameroon, have descended into chaos with leading athletes criticizing the event's poor organization.

South Africa's US-based sprinter Shaun Maswanganyi, coached by legendary Carl Lewis, announced his withdrawal via social media, calling the organization "absolutely dismal." He cited concerns about his health due to inadequate allergy accommodations, transport issues, and overall disorganization.

Maswanganyi wasn't alone. Botswana's Letsile Tebogo, a double sprint medalist from the 2023 World Championships, threatened to pull out of the 100m final if conditions didn't improve. He was later disqualified, although it remains unclear if this was a form of protest.

Other big names reportedly withdrew from their events, including Marie-Josée Ta Lou-Smith of Ivory Coast, a three-time World Championship medalist.

Athletes complained of basic issues like delayed results, unreliable transportation - with Ta Lou-Smith forced to take a taxi to the stadium - and even a switch to wooden clappers for starts after athletes deemed the starting pistol too quiet.

Athletics agent Jeff Freeman echoed these concerns, highlighting the lack of information available to athletes even hours after competing.

The disarray extends to the highest levels, with some questioning how the event's organization could be so poor under the leadership of a Cameroonian president for the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA).

This incident raises serious questions about the ability of the CAA to host major events and threatens to cast a shadow over athletes' preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics.