Afia Konadu promises to be top lady golfer

One lady golfer, who has shown promise lately and has set high targets in the sport, doubtlessly, is Afia Konadu Agyapong.
The 29 handicapper recently emerged tops in the Ladies Monthly Medal; her very first participation in the competition at the Achimota Golf Club.
In spite of her steady progress in the sport she adores and is passionate about, she has set her sight on becoming the finest lady golfer in the country in the next few years.
A member of Premier Golf Club, Achimota, she combines work as the MD of Daily Natural Mineral Water effectively with regular training.
According to her, it was a friend who introduced her to golf after having a feel of tennis during her tertiary education days, and had not looked back since.
And as part of her plans to populate the club, with more young golfers like herself, she has started a personal campaign-luring her peers to hit the Course.
She also debunked the notion that golf is for the rich, saying, “it is not true that golf is for the rich and the aged - it is a clear case of misconception. I had the same perception before I started playing. As you can see, I am young and the benefits of playing golf, particularly the health aspect, is great.
“We have a couple of young ladies playing now, but I am in my own small way ‘preaching’ golf to my friends so they join and take over from our senior lady golfers in future.”
Her achievements so far include the overall winner of the First Atlantic Bank Golf prize, first runner-up in the prestigious Ghana Open Tournament (2016), and the Asantehene Gold Cup.