10-man Golden Eaglets pip Niger to get U17 AFCON qualifying campaign back on track

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 22 - 2024 , 17:33

Defending champions Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets survived a late rally by Niger to record a 1-0 victory at the WAFU Zone B U17 AFCON qualifying tournament at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The 1-0 victory, their first win in the competition, lifted the Eaglets to second place in Group B on four points from two matches after Burkina Faso defeated Togo 2-0 on Sunday, May 19.

Nigeria and Burkina Faso will now face Togo and Niger respectively in their final Group B fixtures on Thursday, May 22, at 9am to determine which teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

The Golden Eaglets were reduced to 10 men after central defender Okorie Chibuike was sent off for a foul.

However, the Nigerian youngsters kept their nerves to protect a first-half lead till the end.

Nigeria took the game to their opponents, who preferred to sit back in their own half of the pitch and hit the Golden Eaglets on the counter.

The opening goal was scored by striker Rapha Adams, who fired home a rebound after Niger defence appeared to have cleared the danger.

Niger were denied the equaliser two minutes from the break by the post.

Nigeria’s central defender Boluwatife Ekishola was forced out of the game by injury after just 11 minutes.

The Golden Eaglets created the better chances and would have been a lot happier if they had put away more of these openings.

In the 50th minute, Adams shot at goal, but it missed target not by much as the Golden Eaglets continued to look for more goals.

John Ogwuche and Daniel Arierhi were introduced to the fray in place of Oreoluwa Agbenla and Abdulmuiz Oladimeji.

The Golden Eaglets weathered the storm to get their campaign back on track after a goalless draw with Burkina Faso on opening day of the competition