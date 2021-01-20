YPN congratulates Chief of Staff for her reappointment

Young Professionals Network (YPN has congratulated Madam Akosua Frema Opare, Chief of Staff, for her reappointment.
YPN is a network of young professionals that focuses on advocacy for youth empowerment and seeks avenues for unearthing budding talents as the future workforce of Ghana.
President of the Network, Stephen Asiedu noted YPN was happy to identify with the Chief of Staff on her reappointment and also as the first female Chief of Staff to occupy the post.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 confirmed Madam Frema Opare’s reappointment along with other individuals he will be working with in his second term as President following his re-election in the December, 2020 polls.
According to Mr. Asiedu, despite being faced with many challenges in her first term as Chief of Staff, she performed very well.
“Her first year was challenging but she rose above the water and delivered creditably. She was in touch with the grassroots and had a very functional secretariat. To a large extent she contributed to the success of the President in his first term”, he said.
Asiedu added; “So for us at YPN it is a welcoming news and we are happy for her, her team and the President because she has proven very competent and capable and with the responsibility entrusted to her for the second time, there is no doubt she is the best person for the job and she will deliver to the expectation of all.”
Other persons confirmed to have retained their jobs from Nana Addo’s first term include Messrs Eugene Arhin as Communications Director at the Presidency and Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President.
Meanwhile Stephen Asiedu has also congratulated MP for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah who is also a member of YPN for winning the seat.
“As the President, on behalf of the executives and the entire membership, we are only excited and very happy to have one of our members become a Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North who has been duly sworn-in. A number of our members contested but unfortunately some did not make it but we are happy to have one of our own currently in parliament.”
“We believe that in subsequent elections we will be able to field more candidates and we will be able to field more of our members and support them to be able to win because at YPN, what we do is we inform policies. We work closely with government and development agencies to ensure that at least whatever it is will benefit the Ghanaian and Ghana in general, we are in support and want to be part of. So if we have a lot of our members in parliament we are sure they will better contribute to the development of our country in a very strategic way. It is one of our objectives to identify potential and where necessary support them to get into government.”