Your selfless and caring nature will help this country - Greater Accra House of Chiefs to Bawumia

Graphic Online Politics Jun - 04 - 2024 , 19:45

The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs has expressed confidence in Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's potential to positively impact the country.

As part of his Greater Accra Regional Campaign tour, which commenced on Tuesday, Dr. Bawumia interacted with members of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in Dodowa, to share his vision and policies for Ghana under his Presidency.

Welcoming Dr. Bawumia to the meeting, the Acting President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Obuade Tse Nii King Odaifio III, said the House believes in Dr. Bawumia's potential for the country "when" he becomes the President of Ghana.

"Having observed you from afar, we believe you have a lot of potential to offer this country," added Obiade Tse Nii Odaifio III, who is also Paramount Chief of the Nungua Traditional Area.

"Do not disappoint, because your records will always be there – they will be used to evaluate you," he added.

The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs acknowledged Dr. Bawumia's selflessness and urged him not to deviate from that, as they noted has been the case with some African leaders.

"On selfless leadership, we have less to say about you. Your Excellency, you are an accomplished man. You’re a successful man. You are a selfless and caring man. Therefore, we are convinced you will not fail the test when it comes to selfless leadership."

"However, the challenge for most political leaders in Ghana, and Africa at large, when it comes to selfless leadership, is their appointees, party folks, and followers. While the leader may be content with what he/she has personally achieved and what the state provides, the appointees and political handlers only want to grab and loot the insufficient state resources. This is the test we would want to see, whether you will fail or pass. We shall all be watching you from a distance."

The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs expressed further optimism that even though Dr. Bawumia may not be described as a "veteran politician," his enormous experience as Vice President and the vision he has outlined will see him through as an impactful President, before adding Dr. Bawumia's campaign slogan "it is possible."

"You’re not counted among veteran politicians, but you’ve had the privilege of working with one, in the person of the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo."

"With your unique abilities and vision, coupled with the rich experience you’ve had in governance so far, you can make a huge, positive difference in our political leadership. It is possible!"