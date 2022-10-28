fbpx \r\n\t\t\t\t\r\n\t\t\t
BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong
Yes, we have agreed to allow Ken Ofori-Atta to stay until… - NPP Majority caucus

Yes, we have agreed to allow the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to stay in office until he completes the 2023 Budget and the passage of the Appropriations Bill by Parliament, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, spokesperson for the group in the NPP Majority caucus demanding the sacking of the minister has said.

He said it was true that after they met President Akufo-Addo last Tuesday and reclined to consider the President’s proposal, some of their members were still insisting Mr Ofori-Atta should immediately move out.

But on hindsight, they have agreed that he should stay until the budget and the IMF processes are completed.

Speaking in a radio interview monitored by Graphic Online on Accra based Oman FM Friday morning, Mr Appiah-Kubi clarified that they have softened their stance in favour of President Akufo-Addo’s proposal.

That means that they are looking at allowing Mr Ofori-Atta to stay in office for approximately the next six weeks, he said.

