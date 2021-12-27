Year 2021 was very significant in many respects - Speaker

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Bagbin has described 2021 as a very significant year with vital lessons for national development.
According to the Speaker in his Christmas Message, the year has been significant in many respects, saying it has been a “a year which holds vital lessons for the future of our political, economic and social agenda.
Mr. Bagbin expressed gratitude to “all Ghanaians for the support, love, prayers and criticisms that have combined to bring us this far.”
He said the interest demonstrated by all Ghanaians in the work of Parliament shows the extent to which Ghanaians have invested in the sustenance of the nation’s democracy and the strengthening of the legislature.
Said the Speaker: “Parliament would not have made it this far, neither would I as a Speaker of Parliament, without the support of the good people of Ghana.”
“I wish you a JOYOUS CHRiSTMAS and a new year full of SUCCESS,” he said.