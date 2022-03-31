Work hard to secure Election 2024 victory: Agbana urges NDC youth

The Deputy National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Edem Agbana, has admonished the youth wing of the party to work hard towards securing victory in the 2024 election.
That, he said, would also require that they avoid complacency and put personal interest aside to work as a unified team.
Mr Agbana made the call at the North East Regional Youth Wing Conference at Walewale last Saturday, which was aimed at organising and reviewing the party's youth wing activities.
In attendance were the NDC Member of Parliament for Nalerigu/Gambaga, Alhaji Baba Issifu; a former Northern Regional Minister, Abubakari Abdallah, and various youth leaders from the six constituencies in the region.
Targets
Mr Agbana urged the youth wing to set targets for themselves at their branches and work towards achieving them for a resounding victory.
He charged the youth to show commitment towards improving the electoral fortunes of the party in the region.
According to him, distortion of historical facts about the NDC and its achievements over the years had been one of the reasons why the party was losing out from regions that used to be its strongholds.
In that regard, he indicated that strategies such as reaching out to people in their homes and gatherings, among other places were the surest ways to sell out the message and achievements of the party to the populace.
No E-levy
For his part, Alhaji Issifu, who is also the Chairman of the North East MPs Caucus in Parliament, stated that the party was not ready to go to court in 2024 to contest the results of the election, hence the need to work tirelessly to ensure vigilance at all polling stations.
Taking his turn, the North East Regional Youth Organiser, Mr Abubakari Kudus, appealed to the national leadership of the party to pay much attention to the youth since they were the driving force of the party.