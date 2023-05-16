Women Delegates for Bawumia launched

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Politics May - 16 - 2023 , 08:54

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) women’s group rooting for Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be elected flag bearer of the party has been launched.

Known as Women Delegates for Bawumia it is made up of women in the party from all the 275 constituencies in the country who will take part in the NPP flagbearership polls in November 4, 2023.

The group has pledged to massively vote for Dr Bawumia to lead the party in the 2024 general election.

At the launch of the movement in Koforidua yesterday in the New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region, the National Coordinator for the Women Delegates for Bawumia, Maame Esi Davenport, said the movement decided to rally behind Dr Bawumia because he was the only person capable of leading the NPP to victory in 2024.

According to her, it was in that direction that the women delegates had formed a body to canvass for votes for Dr Bawumia, since he was the best among all those interested to lead the party at next year's polls.

80% votes

Ms Davenport said the women had targeted 80 per cent votes for Dr Bawumia and therefore called on all members of the movement to cast their votes in that respect.

She further appealed to all female delegates within the 33 constituencies in the region to vote massively for Dr Bawumia at the NPP presidential primary this year.

Breaking barriers

Maame Esi indicated that Dr Bawumia was the only candidate among the others who would ensure that women would see themselves breaking barriers when given the opportunity to run the affairs of the country.

"It is only Dr Bawumia who believes that women are capable to be at the top and that is why we are supporting him to be the next President of Ghana," Ms Davenport stated.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South Constituency, Michael Okyere Baafi, who hosted the event called on all women in the NPP to act as campaign ambassadors in their various constituencies in the region to mobilise the needed votes for Dr Bawumia to win the upcoming presidential primary to lead the party to victory at next year's general election.