Why EC chose a logo for an independent candidate in Kumawu By-election

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics May - 22 - 2023 , 07:57

The Electoral Commission (EC) has explained why it chose a symbol [logo] for one of the two independent candidates in the Kumawu By-election in the Ashanti Region.

The Commission says it did not approve the notice of poll in which the two independent candidates had the same name, attire and symbol [bird] for the said election.

According to the Commission, the two independent candidates bearing the same names, Kwaku Duah, presented photographs of themselves in Kente and a picture of a bird as their symbol to the Commission's District Officer in Kumawu.

"Based on this, a draft Notice of Poll, bearing the photograph of the Independent Candidates with similar names, attires and symbols was prepared and submitted to the Commission for approval.

"It was neither approved by the Commission nor gazetted. A Notice of Poll becomes legal and binding only after it is gazetted. The version circulating on social media was never gazetted. It was a mere draft reflecting the photographs and symbols presented to the District Officer," EC said in a statement dated May 21, 2023.

The EC further explained that "When this anomaly came to the notice of the Commission, the second Independent Candidate was advised to change his symbol since he was the last to submit his Nomination Form."

According to the EC, when the second independent candidate was asked to change his symbol, he refused, compelling the EC to apply Regulation 14(1) (b) and (c) of the Public Elections Regulations, 2020, C.I. 127 which allows the EC to use its own discretion to choose a symbol for a candidate in such a situation.

Kumawu By-election

The Kumawu By-election follows the death of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Philip Basoah.

Mr Basoah died on Monday, March 27 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission for a serious ailment.

He was 54-years-old.

Following the death of Mr. Basoah, the EC in a statement on Monday, April 17, 2023, signed by its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, asked interested parties who wish to contest the seat to download nomination forms from the EC's website from April 14, 2023 to May 5, 2023.

The EC also set May 23, 2023, as the date for the Kumawu By-election.

Attached below is a copy of the EC statement