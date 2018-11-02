When Prince Charles and Camilla arrived in Accra on Friday

BY: Graphic Online

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in Accra for a five-day visit.

Graphic Online's Sebastian Syme reported from the Kotota International Airport that the royal couple were welcomed at the Jubilee Lounge of the airport by the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye and his spouse.

Their plane touched down at exactly 2pm after they had been received by the Speaker of Parliament, they moved to the seat of government at the Jubilee House to meet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Also at the airport to receive the royal couple were some ministers of state.


During the visit, their Royal Highnesses will celebrate the close relationship between the United Kingdom (UK) and Ghana, the importance of their Commonwealth ties and shared values.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive at the Commonwealth Graves to honour fallen heroes of the first and second world war.