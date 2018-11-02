When Prince Charles and Camilla arrived in Accra on Friday

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in Accra for a five-day visit
.
Their plane touched down at exactly
Also at the airport to receive the royal couple were some ministers of state.
During the visit, their Royal Highnesses will celebrate the close relationship between the United Kingdom (UK) and Ghana, the importance of their Commonwealth ties and shared values.
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive at the Commonwealth Graves to honour fallen heroes of the first and second world war.