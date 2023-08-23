We’ll go after all parliamentary seats in 2024 — U/E NPP Chairman

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Politics Aug - 23 - 2023 , 19:33

The Upper East Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Anthony Namoo, has said that the party will go for all the 14 parliamentary seats held by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

He stated that while the NPP would hold on to the Binduri seat, the only seat held by the party in the region, it was poised to snatch more seats to break the NDC’s dominance over the years.

“For us, we are going for all the 14 parliamentary seats occupied by the NDC, and as such we need candidates who will work hard in order to appeal to the electorate to enable the NPP to win more seats in the 2024 general election,” Mr Namoo stated.

Interview

Mr Namoo, who was speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic, indicated that the NPP had in the past managed to win nine seats in the region, and that it was looking forward to either repeat it or go beyond it.

He explained that every seat was important to the party going into the next general election, noting “we are battle-ready and not leaving any stone unturned to wrest some of the seats from the NDC”.

He assured the aspirants who would be successful in the primaries of the support of the regional leadership in the main elections, stressing “we will do our best to enable the party to win more seats and increase the presidential votes in the region”.

However, he explained that a lot of the work would be dependent on the party’s parliamentary candidates as they were expected to galvanise both material and human resources in their constituencies to prosecute an efficient and effective campaign in 2024.

While acknowledging that such a move would make the party’s political activities in the various constituencies easier, he said “the regional leadership would offer support to improve the NPP’s chances of winning the 2024 elections.

Mr Namoo further urged parliamentary aspirants who would be unsuccessful in their bid to lead the party in all the constituencies to avoid the tendency of abandoning the party, stressing that “the tendency of party members losing in the primaries and moving away should be avoided to brighten the party’s chances of retaining power in 2024”.

He said “I wish to entreat all aspirants who would lose in the primary in their respective constituencies to offer the needed support to the winning candidates and continue to fight for the party towards achieving the common goal”.