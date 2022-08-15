We’re using 10th anniversary to reorganise - PPP

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has said it is using its 10th anniversary to reorganise and energise its grassroots towards the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.
That, the party said, would culminate in the holding of its polling station, constituency and regional level elections as well as its national convention.
The party’s National Secretary, Remy Paa Kow Edmundson, told the Daily Graphic, that the election — to be held at the various levels of the party — were all geared towards contesting the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.
He said the party launched its 10th anniversary celebration last month to commemorate its formation in 2012.
He said the anniversary celebration was ongoing in all the 16 regions of the country, which is aimed at energising the grassroots of the party.
Climax of 10th anniversary
Mr Edmundson disclosed further that the 10th anniversary of the party would be climaxed with a grand durbar on August 27, 2022 at the Nana Kobina Gyan Square in Elmina in the Central Region.
The PPP National Secretary said Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA) Constituency was chosen because it had been the highest performing constituency in terms of votes for the party in all the general elections the party had participated in since its formation.
He said the National Committee of the party took that decision to hold the grand climax in Elmina to reward the people of KEEA and show their appreciation to them for allowing the party to hold its anniversary climax there.
Formation
The PPP was formed by Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom in 2012. He contested the 2012 general election as the flag bearer, with Brigitte Dzogbenuku, as his running mate. It polled 64,267 votes, making it the third largest party and the second largest opposition party in Ghana.
The party's formation was followed by a declaration by Nduom for progressive and independent-minded people to come together to form an alternative political movement.
The interim leadership of the progressive movement began a nationwide campaign to recruit members to form interim regional and constituency executives. The team visited all the then 10 regions of Ghana.
In January 2012, the party submitted an application to the Electoral Commission for registration in accordance with the Political Parties Act.
The party received its provisional certificate on Friday, February 3, 2012. The party then went to the first National Convention on February 25, 2012, which was held at the Accra Sports Stadium. The final certificate was received on Thursday, March 15, 2012.
The PPP seeks power to implement an agenda for change built on stewardship, education, healthcare and jobs.
The party plans to implement the agenda using the spirit of inclusiveness and full participation of women and youth. Most importantly, the PPP has stated that it will maintain an incorruptible leadership.