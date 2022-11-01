We’re ready for 2024 - NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy Director of Elections, Daniel Amartey Mensah, has said the successful nature of the party’s recently held branch and constituency elections was an indication that people were ready to lead the party to victory in the 2024 general elections.
“The enthusiasm exhibited by the members of the party, supporters and sympathisers during the branch and constituency elections tells you how ready the party is,” he said.
Historic
Mr Mensah, speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic, disclosed that the party successfully conducted elections in 43 out of 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region within two days.
“So far, we have done 43 out of 47 constituencies within two days, which is historic.”
“Even those who claim the Ashanti Region to be their stronghold have never polled 43 out of 47 in two days; it has never happened,” he said.
Mr Mensah, however, contended that despite some isolated incidents, the party had managed to complete a fair percentage of its branch and constituency elections across the country.
“One hundred and ninety constituencies were slated to have had their elections a fortnight ago (Oct 22 and 23) and out of that, 169 constituencies had theirs successfully.”
“Eleven unfortunately had late arrival of materials while others got their materials but due to transposition of candidates and injunctions in certain cases, the elections had been rescheduled in the affected areas,” he said
Late arrivals
Mr Mensah explained that many of the isolated incidents were as a result of election materials reaching the respective venues late.
For instance, he said: “It was due to the fact that ballot printing was decentralised at the regional level, and unfortunately Eastern and Greater Accra regions found themselves printing ballots from the same printing house. That was where they had little challenges because the printer did not live up to expectation and that was why we had some late arrivals”.
Mr Mensah also said some incidents were as a result of the behaviour of supporters of some candidates.
“We condemn such incidents because it is uncalled for,” he added.
Gratitude to police, EC
Mr Mensah commended the police and officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) for exhibiting professionalism and expressed his gratitude for the roles they played in ensuring the elections went on with minimum hitches.
“Our engagement with the police has been very beneficial to the exercise we undertook,” he said.
Congratulations
Mr Mensah charged the newly elected executives to hit the ground running to ensure that the party recaptured power in 2024.
He thanked those who lost their re-election bid for their service to the party, adding: “The fact that the delegates chose another person does not mean you’re not needed in the party.”
“What it means is that in the assessment of the delegates, the 2024 elections need new personnel to assist”.