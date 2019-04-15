We need men, women with integrity in leadership — Ansah

Ghana needs men and women in leadership with servant mentality and guided by a strong sense of humility, honesty, professionalism, patriotism and above all the fear of God.
The Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Transport, Mr Paul Asare Ansah said Africa was struggling with poverty, deprivation and underdevelopment in abundance of natural resources not because the continent lacked knowledge, professionals and intellectuals but rather “we lack, especially in public office Shadrachs, Meshacks and Abednegos who in the mist of burning fire will not bow to any golden image of greed and corruption’’.
“As I speak to you, many high profile personalities are on trial in Ghana for various fraudulent conducts that caused the loss of several millions of US Dollars to the state.
They may end up serving long sentences if they are found guilty’’, Mr Ansah emphasised.
Graduation
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Mr Ansah, who was the former Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), was speaking as the guest speaker at the sixth graduation ceremony of the Global Executive Institute in Accra where 75 students of the Institute graduated with Diploma, Bachelor and Masters degrees.
The occasion was also used to award 12 personalities in various fields of endeavour by the United Clergy International Association (UCIA).
REGISTER: Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting
They included Mr Ansah, who received two awards for the GPHA - Community Impact Personality Award and UCIA Ultimate Excellence Award, Mr Samuel Kwame Agyekum, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asuogyaman-Lifetime Achievement Award, Inusah Fuseini, MP for Tamale Central for Crystal Leadership, Dr Nii Ayi Bonte II, Gbese Matse/ Adonte of the Ga State (Hall of Fame Award), Chief Bishop Dr Robert Adotei Addo ( Founder of Calvary Full Gospel Mission Worldwide ( UCIA lifetime Honorary Award, Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus Glover, Deputy Minister for Transport and MP for Tema West (excellence in leadership award), Peter Mensah, DCE for Techiman North- Altimate Achievers Award,
The rest were Freda Prempeh, Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection (F. F. Oriando Sprit of Service Award), Prince Sackey Alimoh, Global Excellence Foundation- Young Entrepreneurship Award and Yvonne Nelson- Global Executive Foundation (Excellence Leadership Award), Nenyi George Andah (Deputy Minister of Communication) – Dr Lanz outstanding service award and Dr Charles Anim Odame–Ankrah (President of Ghana-Canadian Association of Calgary and also an Analytical Chemist base in Canada) – Leadership Excellence Award.
People in high positions
He said it was regrettable that our own society frowned on people in high positions of trust who did not become rich during and after their stewardship.
He said many people in leadership positions ,therefore, focused their energies on pursuing wealth by any means possible instead of striving to make leadership and democracy more meaningful in the lives of ordinary people.
Mr Ansah recalled a day when he was in office as director general when an investor came to him and dropped $50,000 on his desk in a bid to influence him to sign a business agreement which he believed was not in the interest of the industry.
He said in order to protect his integrity and conscience, he politely rejected the offer and added “If I had found the investment to be useful, I would have signed without taking even a pesewa’’.
He encouraged the graduates to say yes if they could but learn to say no if they have to say so. He added “do not compromise your sense of professionalism either to please higher authority or for personal economic gain’’.
Gratitude
The DCE for Asuogyaman, Mr Samuel Kwame Agyekum expressed gratitude to the President for nominating him and also dedicated the award to him and the entire people of the Asuogyaman District.
He said the award would urge him on to deliver to enable Asuogyaman succeed as that is the expectation of the President and citizens of Asuogyaman.
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s solidarity message was read on his behalf by a Lecturer of the Institute, Prof. Emmanuel Gyau Lanz.
He asked the students to make effective use of the information they got throughout their course period to meet the needs of mankind globally.
Deserving students from all the faculties received awards for their performances.