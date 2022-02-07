We need ‘can do’ spirit to transform Upper East - Minister

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu, has underscored the need for residents to imbibe the ‘can do’ spirit in themselves to accelerate the transformation of the region.
According to him, no one would come from elsewhere to develop the region, hence the need for the people to take their destiny into their own hands.
“The development of Upper East is our utmost responsibility so it is important for the people to take advantage of the numerous economic opportunities to set up businesses and firms to boost the local economy to provide jobs to the youth,” he said.
Handing over
Mr Yakubu gave the advice when the President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Pastor Eastwood Anaba, and his wife, Pastor Rosemond Anaba, handed over some projects to the Upper East Regional Police headquarters last Friday.
The projects, worth more than GH¢50,000, included a car park, summer hut, lawns with a mechanised borehole to water it, security gate house, refurbishment of civilians office, a mosque and security post and painting of all the buildings.
“The spirit exhibited by Pastor Anaba is what I expect from the people of Upper East so that with a sense of togetherness, we can work to advance the cause of the region towards improving the living conditions of the ordinary people,” he said.
Limited resources
Mr Yakubu noted that it was impossible for the government to meet the development needs of all the 16 regions, hence the need for some individuals to undertake some projects to augment that of the central government.
“No one will come here to make the region better for us, and we cannot continue to rely on the government to execute every development project, since the financial resources are not enough,” Mr Yakubu said.
He said “with the ‘can do’ spirit, the people could work to reduce poverty in the region.
The Upper East Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba, for his part, said the police would do everything possible to safeguard the security of the region.