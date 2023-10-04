Vote to break NPP, NDC duopoly in 2024 — LPG General Secretary

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Oct - 04 - 2023 , 07:11

The General Secretary of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Jerry Owusu Appauh, has urged Ghanaians to end the 28-year-old duopoly of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) in governance by voting the LPG into power.

He said the duopoly of the NPP and NDC had brought nothing to Ghanaians but misery and poverty.

“So far the country has not made any significant progress yet under their rule,” he said.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Appauh said: “The duopoly of Ghana's politics has rendered the ordinary people who are the true custodians of power poorer and impoverished.”

“The parties that have managed the governance of Ghana (a country blessed with many natural resources over the years) since 1993 continue to drive this country and the people down into the abyss of poverty,” he said.

“The year 2024 presents us the true custodians of power to cast our votes once again to elect a political party that will steer us to what should be a better place but as usual the duopoly spoken about has made the citizens’ choice of a better tomorrow very scary.

Like Ama Atta Aidoo's The Dilemma of a Ghost', the choice is either the NDC or the NPP,” he said.

Opportunity

Mr Appauh said “in the year 2016, we were offered a brilliant opportunity to choose wisely, but majority of the population that went out to vote thought once again that the best was to replace the NDC's John Dramani Mahama with the NPP's Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, a cycle that has not taken us anywhere since this fourth republic was birthed.”

“These two political parties have promised us heaven but continue to deliver hell, the promises to turn the fortunes of this country and the beautiful people around have all been a mirage,” he stated.

Mr Appauh therefore urged the citizenry not to make the mistake once again by returning any of the two parties into power but to vote to change the course of the country for the better

“We must not make a terrible mistake by allowing this cyclical change of NDC to NPP and NPP to NDC to happen again,” adding that the alternative was also not former President John Mahama who is seeking to rule the country again.

“History has it that after serving as a Vice-President and a President, his tenure in office was nothing but leadership full of errors, mistakes and misjudgements at unprecedented levels, therefore if the voting population is to make a choice then it is certainly not John Mahama,” he stated.

“It is time to make the right choices, choices that will reshape the future of this country and in making that choice we should certainly not go back for someone who we all admitted in the year 2016 that he failed when he was given the mandate to lead this country,” he said.