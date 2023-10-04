VIDEO: 'Aduru wo so' slogan undersold me - Alan Kyerematen

GraphicOnline Politics Oct - 04 - 2023 , 07:06

Presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen has rejected the notion that he held an entitled stance regarding his bid to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the party's flagbearership elections.

Following the initial round of voting on August 26, the former contender withdrew from the race and subsequently formally severed ties with the NPP on September 25, declaring his intention to run for president as an independent candidate in 2024.

Mr. Kyerematen, a former trade minister, prominently featured the Twi slogan 'aduru wo so' (meaning 'it is your turn') in his campaign leading up to August 26.

This slogan was the focal point of two significant campaign events in Accra and Kumasi preceding the vote. His supporters underscored this slogan, referencing his previous second-place standing in primaries, only behind then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

When pressed about the perception of entitlement in an interview with Accra-based Metro TV, Mr. Kyerematen responded, "I am sure you are probably linking it to the 'aduru wo so' terminology that came up... I used to tell my team that they were underselling me, in terms of my worth and my value by using that as one of my campaign hashtags or slogans, because there is so much to say about me other than aduru wo so," he stated.

He went on to clarify, "But somehow, their perspective was that in a conservative party there is a spirit that suggests that there is a general understanding that we have a succession plan, it is not written but there is a general understanding."