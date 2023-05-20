Vice President Dr. Bawumia rallies support for NPP candidate in Kumawu by-election

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, dedicated a significant amount of time on Friday (May 19, 2023) to campaign for the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim, ahead of Tuesday's by-election.

Dr. Bawumia's arrival in the constituency created excitement among the constituents, drawing enthusiastic supporters of all ages who came out in large numbers to cheer and listen to the Vice President's message.

During his visit to towns such as Sekyere and Woraso, Dr. Bawumia was surrounded by a passionate and energetic crowd, often making it challenging for him to move through.

In each town, Dr. Bawumia and his entourage, accompanied by the Parliamentary Candidate, first paid a courtesy call on the traditional authorities to seek their permission and blessings before engaging with the people.

In Sekyere, the hometown of the NPP candidate, Dr. Bawumia symbolically introduced the candidate to the Chiefs, requesting their prayers and blessings ahead of Monday's election.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized the intelligence and capabilities of the NPP Parliamentary candidate, stating that he is a worthy successor to the late MP.

Dr. Bawumia urged the constituents of Kumawu to demonstrate their support for the NPP by turning out in large numbers on Monday, showcasing to the world that "Kumawu is indeed the home of the NPP."

Today, Dr. Bawumia and his wife are expected to join other prominent members of the NPP at the burial and funeral of the late MP in Kumawu.

The NPP has scheduled its final rally on Sunday, preceding the elections on Tuesday. The Vice President is expected to address the grand rally, which will also be attended by other influential figures within the party.