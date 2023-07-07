Vice President Bawumia: I made sacrifices for NPP when others offered excuses

In his bid to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the forthcoming 2024 elections, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has recalled the sacrifices he has made for the party over the years.

Speaking to delegates in the Suame constituency during his campaign in the Ashanti Region, Bawumia highlighted his unwavering commitment to the party, particularly during the 2012 general election petition.

Dr. Bawumia pointed out that while others provided various excuses, he willingly stepped forward as a witness for the NPP during the election petition at the Supreme Court. He said he was aware of the potential consequences for his political career, but chose to put everything on the line for the sake of the party.

"While many of our members offered excuses when the party needed a witness for the 2012 general election petition, I made the sacrifice, fully aware of the implications if I failed to deliver in court," Dr. Bawumia asserted.

He further explained that numerous individuals were reluctant to jeopardize their political futures and cited travel plans as one of the excuses. However, he stood firm in his conviction and believes that he is the ideal candidate to lead the party.

Currently, Bawumia is contending with nine other candidates who successfully passed the vetting process.

Among the contenders are former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Joe Ghartey, former Minister of Food and Agric Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, former General Secretary of NPP Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Member of Parliament for Offinso North Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, Kojo Opoku, and former Member of Parliament for Mampong constituency Francis Addai-Nimoh.