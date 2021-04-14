Use Ramadan to pray for end to COVID-19 pandemic — NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on Muslims to dedicate the month of Ramadan to intensify their prayers for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It said much as the country had made significant gains in the fight against the pandemic, “we are still not entirely out of the woods yet”.
In a goodwill message to Muslims at the start of the Ramadan, the General Secretary of the NPP, Mr John Boadu, also called on Muslims to pray for the country’s leaders and the government for the country to overcome all the ills plaguing the society and put it on the path of sustained growth and prosperity.
Context
Muslims throughout the world began the Ramadan fast yesterday in accordance with the dictates of the Holy Qur’an and the Islamic faith.
The period is characterised by alms-giving and significant supplication to Allah.
Public health
The statement noted that this year’s Ramadan, just like last year’s, was being marked at a time the world was facing its biggest public health crisis occasioned by the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19.
Owing to that, it said, Muslims had to make significant adjustments to the traditional ways of marking the Ramadan, some of which were at the heart of festivities.