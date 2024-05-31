Featured

VIDEO: Ursula Owusu ready to serve as running mate, but won’t lobby

Graphic Online Politics May - 31 - 2024 , 11:03

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has declared her readiness to serve as the running mate of the New Patriotic Party if selected, but stressed that she will not actively lobby for the position.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Thursday [May 30, 2024], Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful highlighted her qualifications while making it clear that she will not engage in lobbying.

She said the position of New Patriotic Patriotic flagbearer was something she will not lobby for but she is a workaholic who was ready to do any job she is assigned, adding that she will not lobby or beg for the role.

She added, that she was a Minister and an MP and who was doing her job very well but if she was nominated for another job, she would gladly do it.

Ms. Owusu-Ekuful’s comments come amid heightened speculation and competition for the NPP running mate slot, as the party prepares for the upcoming elections.

