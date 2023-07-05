Ursula clashes with Murtala in Parliament over LGBTQ+ Bill

Daniel Kenu and Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Jul - 05 - 2023 , 17:38

Outspoken Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, on Wednesday clashed with the MP for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad on the floor of the House over unsavoury comments on the Human Sexual Right and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (LGBTQ+), 2021, at the second reading of the bill.

After the House had unanimously adopted the report on the bill championed by the MP for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah, gave time to members to contribute to the bill.

Ursula whose contribution appeared to have veered from the general contribution condemning the act, responded to Murtala, who had allegedly whispered at the back that she was a practitioner of same sex.

Although, Murtala did not speak into the microphone and, therefore, could not be regarded as an official statement, Ursula said she heard it.

In a reply she also allegedly gestured that Murtala was mad.

Minutes after her submission, the MP for Ablekuma West, caught the eyes of the Second Deputy Speaker again and demanded an apology from the Tamale Central MP.

Pressed by the Deputy Speaker to withdraw the statement, Murtala said he did not speak into the microphone and therefore could not be asked to withdraw.

"I said so many things, may I please know which one I should withdraw," Murtala demanded.

Following his reluctance to withdraw the statement, the second Deputy Speaker asked the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, to urge his colleague to withdraw.

Subsequently, Murtala said he had withdrawn all statements he has made in the interest of peace.

Apparently, not happy with Murtala's apology, Ursula flared up and repeated what Murtala had allegedly said to the hearing of all.

Then, she said if she has also offended Murtala by her comments, she was sorry.a