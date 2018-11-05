UK media rob Zanetor of her shine

Some members of the United Kingdom media took the shine out of Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings big day with heir to the United Kingdom throne, Prince Charles last Friday, when they awfully captioned her wrongly in their photo reports of the visit to the Christianborg Castle, Osu.
Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings was co-opted by the British High Commission and Ghanaian authorities to escort the Prince alongside other officials during his tour. But the UK media, especially the Daily Mail made a mess of her efforts by referring to her as Rachel Engmann, a US-based Ghanaian anthropologist who is working on a heritage project at the Castle.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
As Member of Parliament for the constituency where the Castle is located and also having a long history and knowledge of the Castle because of her dad, Jerry John Rawlings, who lived there for most parts of his tenure as Head of State between 1979 and 2000, Zanetor’s presence on the day was thus no accident.
Knowing the grounds quite well she ably escorted the Prince on the very private part of the tour all the way to the room where His Royal Highness slept when he came to Ghana in 1977.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
When Prince Charles first got to the Castle she was met amongst others by Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Dr. Ziblim Barri Iddi, Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Paapa Owusu Ankomah, Samuel Acquah of the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, Nana Ofori Atta Ayim also of the Museums Board, traditional rulers and representative of the marine drive project.
A medical doctor by profession, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings practiced for years as a family health professional before switching to politics. She has an Executive Masters in Conflict, Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre at Teshie, and has been involved in a host of public spirited activities including campaigning for a clean environment and is also trained as a professional medical evacuation doctor.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana