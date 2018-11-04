Otumfuo welcomes Prince Charles and Camilla to Manhyia

As part of his four-day visit to Ghana, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall were the guests of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on
Sunday November 4, 2018 .
The historic visit coincided with the ‘Akwasidae’, a sacred day on the Asante calendar.
The Prince is in Ghana as part of a working tour, to strengthen Commonwealth ties.
The Prince of Wales’ last official visit to Ghana was in March 1977.
His historic journey this time is coming in the wake of the recent Commonwealth Heads’ of Government unanimous decision that the Prince should succeed Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, as the future Head of the Commonwealth.
Traditionally, the British and Asante people have enjoyed long-standing ties and this dates back to more than three centuries.
The Royal couple were treated to a full blast of the rich Asante culture, reports the Ghana News Agency.
Prince Charles, in a brief message, said his visit was a moment to celebrate the warm, enduring relationship and shared
He stressed the need for countries under the Commonwealth to continue to maintain
Otumfuo Osei Tutu noted that Ghana was currently working assiduously to bring down the high rate of poverty, illiteracy
He encouraged Prince Charles to support the noble cause of making life better for the people.