UCC appoints Prof. Osei Kwarteng Provost

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has appointed Prof. Kwame Osei Kwarteng as the Provost of the College of Humanities and Legal Studies (CHLS).
Prof. Kwarteng, who is currently the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, will serve a three-year term beginning August 1, 2022.
He becomes the third to occupy the position in the history of the College.
Confirming the appointment in an interview with the Daily Graphic, Prof. Kwarteng gave the assurance that he would work hard to drive the progress of the college to another level.
Profile
Prof. Kwarteng holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) degree, an MPhil (History) from UCC and a Ph.D. in African Studies from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Before his appointment as an assistant lecturer at UCC in June 2001, he was a History and Christian Religious Studies tutor at Kumasi High School from September 1992 to August 2001.
He was the Chairman of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Curriculum Reform.
Prof. Kwarteng also served as the Chairman of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) from July 2017 to January 6, 2021, and was reappointed Chairman of the reconstituted NaCCA Board in September 2021.
Additionally, he was a member of the National Teaching Council (NTC), representing the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) from July 2017 to January 6, 2021.
As an academic, he has authored two books: A History of Ahafo 1719-1958: Ahafo from the earliest times to 1958 (2011) and A History of the Elephant in Ghana in the Twentieth Century: the Elephant in Ghana from the earliest times to the close of the twentieth century (2011).
Besides, he has co-authored three books on institutional history: A History of the University of Cape Coast: Fifty Years of Excellence in Tertiary Education, 1962-2012 (2012), A History of CHASS: Fifty Years of Providing Quality Leadership in Secondary Education in Ghana, 1962 -2012 (2012) and A History of University of Cape Coast: Forty Years of Resilience 1962-2002 (2002).
Moreover, he co-edited Africa and the First World War 1914 -1918: Remembrance, Memories and Representations after 100 Years (2018), and The Asante World.
Prof. Kwarteng has written several articles on Ahafo, the African elephant and the environment, and has also reviewed three books which have been published in refereed journals.
Besides, he has contributed six book chapters in four edited volumes. His latest publications which came out in February 2018 are World War I: The Role of the Gold Coast and Asante Towards the British Victory; Africa and the First World War 1914 -1918: Remembrance, Memories and Representations after 100 Years; World War I: The Influenza Pandemic in the Gold Coast and Asante, 1918-1919, and the First World War 1914-1918: Remembrance, Memories and Representations after 100 Years.