Two bodies congratulate nominated EC Chairperson

ABANTU for Development and the Women’s Manifesto Coalition (WMC) have congratulated Mrs Jean Mensa on her nomination by the President of the Republic of Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as Ghana’s Electoral Commissioner
“Mrs Mensa has done honour to herself and to all women in being recognised and valued as capable and competent in providing leadership at the highest level of Ghana’s electoral decision-making space.
Strong advocate
It said Mrs Mensa had been a strong advocate on the issues and demands of the Women’s Manifesto for Ghana, adding that over the years she had demonstrated through her leadership at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) that national democratic governance is directly linked with the quest for women’s rights and gender equality.
It added that “she has, therefore, actively forged effective collaborative relationships with the WMC
“Through her nomination, she has become an important symbol of the continued relevance of women’s leadership as is mandated by the United Nations (UN), the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Ghanaian nation,” it indicated.
According to the statement, “the Women’s Manifesto for Ghana recognises the difficulties associated with such a combative position trying to satisfy strong diverse political viewpoints. But we are confident that her solid track record of being firm and fair will continue to be the basis for delivering the best in every difficult situation in the country’s electoral system.”
Expectations
“It is our hope that her nomination as the Electoral Commissioner will be backed by her many years of considerable diverse competencies accumulated in different public engagements. We wish to state that, in addressing some of the most crucial electoral issues of our time, she will be guided by the country’s Constitution, laws and regulations that give credence to fairness, greater equality, equity and social justice,” it said.
The statement assured Mrs Jean Mensa that ABANTU and the Women Manifesto Coalition (WMC) jointly rejoice with her in this hour of triumph. “We are confident of her nomination and look forward to her confirmation that will enable her
The immediate past Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Ms Charlotte Osei, became the first woman to head the EC when she was officially sworn in by former President John Dramani Mahama.
The position of Chairman became vacant in June 2018 when President Akufo-Addo removed Ms Osei from office by the recommendation of a committee set up by the Chief Justice, Mrs Sophia Akuffo.