Teshie residents commend MP

Daily Graphic Politics Mar - 15 - 2023 , 07:04

Concerned residents of Teshie in the Ledzokuku municipality of the Greater Accra Region have pledged their support for the current Member of Parliament (MP), Benjamin Ayiku, if he shows interest in contesting for the Parliamentary seat in 2024.

They said even though Mr Ayiku’s party was not in power, he had strived hard in his efforts to bring development to his constituents.

The residents lauded his contributions to the development of the municipality in the areas of health, infrastructure, education, agriculture and security.

Health/ Security

The spokesperson of the concerned residents, Richmond Osa Mensah in an interaction with journalists said in his first three months in office, the MP provided streetlights to the LEKMA Hospital and also donated equipment to the health directorate to help in the mainstream administrative duties of the facility.

“He secured a parcel of land which he has designated for the construction of a Polyclinic within the constituency to expand access to quality health care for residents living in Teshie and other adjoining communities,” Mr Mensah stated.

On security, he said over 2,000 streetlights were provided to electoral areas to brighten up the constituency to curb the increasing crime rate.

Moreover, he said the MP procured desktop computers, printers, air conditioners and a projector for the Ghana National Fire Service office in the constituency.

In the area of infrastructure, Mr Mensah said the MP provided foot bridges for constituents who found it difficult to conveniently access nearby vicinities including Tsuibleoo South Electoral Area (Muji Park), Akro West Electoral Area (Epasco), and Estate North Electoral Area.

Plans had been put in place by the MP to provide similar foot bridges in other electoral areas, especially flood-prone areas, Mr Mensah indicated.

Education/agriculture

“The MP organised and financed the municipal mock exams for all final-year students in the constituency for the past years.

He distributed mathematical sets to students who sat for the mock and Basic Education Certificate Examinations in 2021 and 2022. He printed and distributed 4,000 exercise books to the students.

He said it was on that backdrop that the municipal education office honoured him in recognition of his unwavering support and commitment towards the delivery of education in the municipality.

Other achievements by the MP, they said included his support to the youth to acquire various skills at the National Vocational and Training Institute (NVTI)

“The MP did not shy away from agriculture. He has been very supportive of the Farmer’s Day celebrations in the constituency by donating fridges in support of the celebrations in both 2021 and 2022 while providing seed capital and top quality plastic fish crates to the fisher folks in the constituency,” they added.

Youth employment

“With regard to youth employment, they claim the MP made available start-up capital to some ladies and artisans to start their own businesses, adding that he had also put in place arrangements to launch sports development programmes to assist and empower the youth in sports.