Tema High court adjourns Barker-Vormawor's bail application to March 16

The bail application of the #FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been adjourned to Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
The Tema High Court, where the application has been filed adjourned the case to Wednesday [March 16, 2022] when it came up for hearing on Monday.
Barker-Vormawor, who has been charged with treason felony and on remand in police custody has applied for bail at the Tema High Court, presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah.
The Attorney-General has, however, opposed the application, arguing that Barker-Vormawor had no fixed residence in Ghana, and therefore rendering it impossible to conduct a search by the investigative team.
The A-G also argues that Barker-Vormawor has so far failed to cooperate with police investigators by failing to comply with an order by the Ashaiman District Court to grant the police access to his mobile phone as part of investigations.
Barker-Vormawor has refuted the A-G's allegation.
The Tema High Court has set Wednesday, March 16, to rule on the bail application.
The bail application was last week adjourned to today, March 14, 2022.
Background
Barker-Vormawor, a social media activist and one of the convenors of the #FixTheCountry movement is facing the charges in court for “threatening a coup”.
He was charged with the offence after he allegedly posted on social media that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.
Barker-Vormawor in a series of Facebook posts described the Ghana Army as "useless".
He is said to have incited the army to stage a coup over the proposed E-Levy Bill in Parliament.
According to the police, “the post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic of Ghana,” a police statement dated February 12, 2022, signed by the Director-General of Police Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori said.
