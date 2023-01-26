Support new Minority leaders to better lots of Ghanaians - Dr Ato Forson

The new Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has appealed to the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to dwell too much on the recent reshuffle in the parliamentary leadership of the party but rather support the new leaders to succeed.
He said they should focus on what the new leadership in Parliament would do as a political party to better the lots of the people of Ghana.
"The work given to the new leaders will require dedication to execute and we assure the party that we will deliver on the what the party expects of us," he said.
Courtesy call
Dr Forson made the appeal after the new Minority leaders paid a courtesy call on the national leadership of the NDC at the party's headquarters in Accra today.
They held a closed-door meeting to deliberate on ways to resolve a brewing tension within the party following the change in leadership of the party in Parliament.
They also came up with roadmap aimed at fostering unity and undertaking a number of activities to bring together members of the party.
The call was to thank the national leadership for the honour shown them and the confidence reposed in them.
At the meeting were the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; the General Secretary, Fiif Kwetey, and the National Organiser, Joseph Yammin.
Resolving outstanding concerns
Dr Forson said the new Minority leadership had agreed with the party's leadership to undertake a series of activities to fortify the fortunes of the party beginning today (Jan 26).
He said the Minority Caucus would have its maiden meeting with its leadership and the party's leadership on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
"It is our hope that from that we will resolve all outstanding concerns,” he said.
Products of Haruna’s leadership
He also assured our formal Minority leaders that the current leadership would work with them in good faith and advance the interest of the Minority Caucus.
“We know obviously that the honourable, Haruna's leadership chalked a lot of successes and we recognise that all of us are products of this leadership.
"Honourable Muntaka is a stalwart and we in this leadership will often defer to them as long as decisions are concerned and to seek their inputs before the final decisions will be made.”
Dr Forson added that: “We believe that this team will deliver the NDC a victory from the parliamentary side and we are determined to do just that.”
Working together
Mr Kwetey expressed appreciation to the supporters of the party for their continued faith and support for the leadership of the party.
"We are here because of them and we have been elected to work on their behalf.
"We are heartened and gladdened that they continue to stand firmly behind us as leaders and they are fully conscious of the fact that we will do anything to ensure that this political party is a solid vehicle to be able to deliver its mandate," he said.
He pointed out that the Minority group in Parliament represented a very important wing of the party and the work ahead required much inputs from them.
"They understand that as a wing of the party, they need to work with the leadership of the party to ensure that we deliver the aspirations of our people and take power from the most abysmal and incompetent government," he said.
Meanwhile, the new Minority leaders also called on the Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, at his residence at Oyarifa, where they held a closed-door meeting with him.
Briefing the press after the meeting, the Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah, said the meeting allowed them to gain from the wise counsel of the Speaker on the way forward.