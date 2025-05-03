Featured

Stop the infighting – Bawumia urges NPP members during Thank You Tour

GraphicOnline Politics May - 03 - 2025 , 14:22 2 minutes read

Former Vice President and 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on party members to embrace unity and mutual respect in the aftermath of the party's electoral defeat.

Addressing party stakeholders in the Savannah Region on Saturday, May 3, 2025, during the NPP’s national Thank You Tour, Dr Bawumia cautioned that internal attacks and public criticisms by members were among the most damaging elements in the 2024 election campaign.

“During the 2024 elections, our own utterances against each other, against the party and against our government were used against us. In fact, they sponsored adverts in the media, using utterances of our own members against us during the campaign,” Dr Bawumia stated.

He described such actions as “deadly weapons” that continue to weaken the NPP from within, stressing that the party’s strength depends on internal cohesion and discipline.

“If we are to stay stronger as a party, such conducts ought to stop because it does not help the unity and strength of our party,” he emphasised.

Dr Bawumia specifically appealed to party supporters and communicators across the country to desist from attacking fellow members on media platforms, urging instead for tolerance, mutual respect, and constructive engagement.

The Thank You Tour, which began last weekend, is aimed at expressing the appreciation of the party and its flagbearer to party executives, grassroots members, and the wider Ghanaian public for their support during the election campaign, despite the party’s loss.

The tour has already made stops in the Western, Western North, Bono, Ahafo, Ashanti and Bono East Regions. The delegation has now moved to the northern parts of the country, starting with the Savannah Region.

According to the party’s itinerary, the Upper West Region will be visited on Sunday, followed by the Upper East Region on Monday, the North East Region on Tuesday, and the Northern Region on Wednesday, 7 May 2025.

The tour will later continue in the southern sector with stops in the Oti, Volta, Eastern and Greater Accra Regions in the coming days.

Accompanying Dr Bawumia on the tour are leading figures of the NPP, including the party’s National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim—who has returned to Accra temporarily on urgent matters—Third National Vice Chairman, and the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.