Speaker of Parliament denies predicting 2024 election outcome

Kweku Zurek Politics Jun - 16 - 2023 , 07:14

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has denied predicting that the 2024 presidential elections will be between former President John Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Bagbin's denial comes after a report in the media that he made the prediction when he visited the Yagbonwura in Damongo as part of the 30th-anniversary celebrations of uninterrupted Parliamentary democracy in Ghana.

In a statement issued by the Parliament's Public Affairs Directorate, Bagbin said he did not make any prediction about the outcome of the 2024 elections.

"The Speaker made reference to the two politicians at the said event, but it was not an exercise in prediction," the statement said.

"He suggested that what should be of interest to the people in northern Ghana, in which context he was speaking, is that they will be well represented at the apex of Ghana's political structure, and that should be a source of pride to them."

Bagbin also reiterated his commitment to working with all members of Parliament, regardless of their political affiliation, to achieve the common good of all Ghanaians.

"The Rt. Hon. Speaker explained that despite political differences, we are one people with a common destiny. Our common goal therefore should be to work towards the common good of all Ghanaians, irrespective of our political differences."

The statement concluded by urging the media to be circumspect in their reporting and to avoid sensationalizing stories that could potentially divide the country.